Data: The Mandalorian most pirated show of 2020

The Mandalorian was previously the third most downloaded TV-series in 2019.

The Star Wars spin-off series decrowned Game of Thrones which has dominated the chart for the last several years. Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys came in second place and HBO’s Westworld completed the top three.

TorrentFreak commented: “The top three nicely shows how fragmented the online entertainment industry has become. In order to watch all three series, one needs three separate subscriptions. That’s a cost not everyone may be able to afford, which can explain part of the piracy problem. That said, the three TV-shows are first and foremost in this list because they are popular in general and especially with the online audience. That is true both on legal and illegal platforms.”

Apart from the changes at the top, there were a number of newcomers on the list, including Star Trek: Picard and The Outsider, which both premiered in 2020.

It’s worth noting that BitTorrent traffic only makes up a small portion of the piracy landscape. A lot of people use streaming sites and services nowadays, which generally do not report viewing stats.

Meanwhile, despite some new contenders, The Pirate Bay remains the most-visited torrent site.

The Top 10 most torrented shows:



1. The Mandalorian

2. The Boys

3. Westworld

4. Vikings

5. Star Trek: Picard

6. Rick and Morty

7. The Walking Dead

8. The Outsider

9. Arrow

10. The Flash