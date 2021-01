euNetworks acquires The Loop Manchester

In a move that strengthens its focus on the media and broadcast sector, bandwidth infrastructure company euNetworks Fiber UK has acquired 100 per cent of the shares of The Loop Manchester from Gamma Telecom Holdings. The Loop is a duct and sub-duct based fibre network in the northwest England region of Greater Manchester.

The Loop launched in 2012 and has a duct network stretching more than 87km across the key commercial areas of Manchester, Salford and Trafford. With over 180km of high capacity fibre cables, it connects into 20 data centres, two Exchanges and provides high capacity Internet into more than 70 key multi-tenant commercial buildings. Approximately 48km of the duct network is entirely unique routing from alternative operators in the city. That routing combined with 700 chambers and expansion capability, offers a strong complement to euNetworks’ current fibre network in Manchester. As well as serving the growing Manchester media sector, The Loop’s customers include major data centre operators, enterprises and public sector organisations.

euNetworks is focused on delivering high bandwidth fibre connectivity between and within cities in Europe. The company owns and operates deep fibre networks in 17 cities, including Manchester, and also operates a highly differentiated long haul network that spans 15 countries. euNetworks continues to invest in its network, building unique routes, adding multiple diverse paths and extending reach into key hyperscale data centre sites, data centre clusters and network aggregation points. These investments continue to fuel the company’s growth and are driven by the capacity requirements of euNetworks’ customers. At the heart of this is the company’s direct, diverse connectivity to over 440 data centres across Western Europe.

“Manchester is an important and growing digital hub and we have been keen to develop our presence in the city for some time. It also enhances our Super Highway that runs from Dublin through to Manchester, London and Lowestoft,” said Brady Rafuse, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks. “The acquisition of The Loop network strengthens our customer proposition in the bandwidth infrastructure market. As well as adding unique routes to our Manchester metro, the Loop provides us with a more local presence, the flexibility to connect more data centres and buildings and the opportunity for further expansion. Prior to this acquisition, our Manchester metro consisted of 42km of duct network, 276 chambers and direct connection into 17 data centres. The combined footprint will deliver immediate value to both existing customers and our new customers that we welcome from The Loop.”

“We have developed The Loop into a successful and growing business which is now ready for its next phase and we’re really pleased that euNetworks has chosen to be its ensuing owner,” added Andrew Taylor, Gamma’s Chief Executive Officer, commented. “euNetworks’ extensive fibre footprint across Europe and the UK coupled with their customer centred approach to network development and investment is both impressive and innovative.”

“This is a great match for The Loop and we are delighted to have been acquired by euNetworks and to be joining the team,” said Ashley Griffiths, Managing Director of The Loop. “We’ve worked closely with euNetworks for a number of years in Manchester and I know our customers will immediately benefit from this acquisition. We remain focused on delivering a great service experience as well as more fibre-based service options to our customers.”

“We anticipate a rapid integration of The Loop into euNetworks,” continued Rafuse. “We are delighted to welcome Ashley and the team into the euNetworks group along with their customers and suppliers. Their local knowledge, expertise, impressive development and strong relationships in the market are invaluable as we look to grow euNetworks’ presence in the region. In addition, our focus on the media sector is immediately strengthened with their knowledge and strong reputation among the media and broadcast community in Manchester and the UK. There’s a great opportunity from the teams and the networks coming together to develop and future-proof some of the larger content requirements of these companies.”