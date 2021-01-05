Haystack TV adds election & inauguration channels

Haystack News, an ad-supported, US news streaming service that connects viewers with hyper-relevant local, national and world TV news, has shared details for new streaming channels launching this month dedicated to ongoing local, national and global coverage of the two Georgia Senate Runoff elections (January 5th – 7th) and the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (January 19th – 22nd).

The Haystack News channels for the Georgia Senate Runoff Election and the Inauguration draw upon content from the largest portfolio of local, national and global news on FAST, including nearly 350 news providers covering 100 per cent of the top 30 DMAs and more than 300 local broadcast channels, in addition to ABC News, the AP, Bloomberg, CBS News, Cheddar, Euronews and Newsy.

Haystack News will also offer live coverage of the inauguration on January 20th on multiple national and global channels.

“Haystack News viewing remains at record-high levels as we enter the new year, with politics driving engagement and news content consumption. Haystack’s dedicated channels for trending topics remain popular and give viewers a better understanding of all angles of an issue; micro to macro, local to global.,” said Daniel Barreto, Co-Founder and CEO of Haystack TV. “Look for more new streaming channels every month as we continue on our journey to build televisions best platform for watching news..”

