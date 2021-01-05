The OC joining All 4

All four seasons of iconic US teen drama The OC will be launching on the All 4 streaming service on January 22nd.

The multiple award-winning show presents the lives of a group of friends and family whose lives have forever been changed by the arrival of an outsider to their affluent oceanside community of Newport Beach in Orange County, California. The show gave breakthrough roles to the likes of Mischa Barton, Ben McKenzie and Rachel Bilson.

All 4 is already home to an abundance of classic US teen dramas including Dawson’s Creek, 90210, One Tree Hill and Freaks and Geeks.