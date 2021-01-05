UK TV production continues in latest lockdown

As the UK once again goes into full lockdown, the government has confirmed that, in the same vein as the November 2020 lockdown, UK TV production can continue.

Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, confirmed the guidelines on Twitter, advising: “For the arts/creative sectors this means you should work from home unless you can’t – exemptions include for training and rehearsal of performances, recording studios and film & TV production.”

Elite football from the English and Scottish leagues have also been given the green light to continue, along with the likes of rugby’s Gallagher Premiership. Consequently, Sky Sports’ coverage of the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight and tomorrow night will go ahead as planned, as well as the BBC and BT Sport’s shared coverage of The FA Cup this weekend.

The latest lockdown, which came into effect at midnight, is set to last for a minimum of seven weeks.