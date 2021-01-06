C-band auction adds another $2bn

By Chris Forrester
January 6, 2021
If the bids registered on January 5th are a guide, then the 57 registered telcos are easing off their enthusiasm. Only $1.96 billion was entered in the five dedicated sessions for the FCC’s Auction 107. But this still took the overall gross total to a thumping $78.468 billion.

Indeed, some outsiders are questioning as to how satisfied the satellite operators might be with their overall $10 billion in “incentive” compensations for giving up their C-band frequencies.

The auction continues. Today (January 6th) there will be another five bidding sessions wrapping at 17.00pm ET. There are then two more days of bidding in Rounds 61-70, when the auction will end.

Few doubt that the overall gross sum will now top a staggering $80 billion, which is near-double the previous highest-ever total raised by the FCC on frequency auctions.  The successful bidders will use the newly created bandwidth for 5G expansion.


