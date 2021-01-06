YouGov audience insights for Extreme E

Extreme E, the new electric off-road racing series, has been working with YouGov Sport since its inception in 2018 to garner information about the championship’s audience and their attitudes towards fighting climate change, a key aim of the series.

YouGov is an international research and data analytics organisation and its sports arm, YouGov Sport, has been providing continuous analysis of the media and sponsorship landscape. YouGov Sport has also used its global panel of more than 11 million people to ensure that Extreme E’s objectives and development remains aligned with the constantly evolving attitudes towards fighting climate change in all its forms.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer, Extreme E, said: “As a start-up it is essential for Extreme E to understand its audience and potential markets, and YouGov Sport has been instrumental in defining that. It has delivered data and insights that have helped shape our strategy to ensure our product is both relevant and interesting to the traditional motorsport fan as well as the youth of tomorrow – Gen Z and millennials. As the newcomer in motorsport, which is still yet to have its first race, the level of global media appetite has been incredible. We have already agreed 70 broadcast partners, covering over 180 countries, and our media figures have tripled over the past 12 months. We are capturing attention, and challenging sports to create a narrative around sport for purpose. The race for our future is now.”

Charlie Dundas, Commercial Director, YouGov Sport, said: “It has been fantastic working with such a revolutionary new sport like Extreme E. The premise of the championship is incredibly interesting and we’ve been able to deliver a whole host of information, from audience insights to commercial understanding. The series is going from strength to strength with multiple announcements across a variety of areas, from teams like Lewis Hamilton’s X44, a plethora of global broadcasters as well as major partners like Continental, Niobium, Moncler, Neat Burger, Bosch, EY and Luisa Via Roma. We are all looking forward to watching the racing next year and seeing how the Legacy Programmes unfold.”

Extreme E will go racing in March 2021 and the series will visit five locations; arctic, desert, rainforest, glacier, and coastal; all negatively impacted by climate change and environmental issues. While there will be exciting wheel-to-wheel action, the series will use its new electric off-road motorsport for purpose, shining a light on one of the biggest issues facing the world today – climate change – and promoting steps, big and small, everyone can make to reduce their carbon footprint and help the environmental crisis.

At each race location Extreme E will implement Legacy Programmes to leave a long-lasting positive environmental contribution from planting one million mangroves in Senegal to working with Unicef in Greenland to empower young climate changemakers.