YouTube reinstates TalkRadio

YouTube has allowed TalkRadio’s channel to return to its platform just hours after saying it had been “terminated” for breaking the tech firm’s rules.
The Google-owned service issued a statement explaining its U-turn:
“TalkRadio’s YouTube channel was briefly suspended, but upon further review, has now been reinstated,” it said. “We quickly remove flagged content that violate our community guidelines, including Covid-19 content that explicitly contradict expert consensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization. We make exceptions for material posted with an educational, documentary, scientific or artistic purpose, as was deemed in this case.”
