African Movie Channel launches on Freeview

African Movie Channel has launched on the Freeview television platform in the UK.

The launch of the channel on the platform via Channelbox on Freeview Channel 271, makes African Movie Channel the first Nollywood channel to be distributed on UK Freeview. Connected Freeview is available in more than 13 million households in the UK.

AMC is a 24-hour African movie channel, showcasing award-winning Nollywood movies, along with some of the best movies from the rest of Africa. The movies include AMC’s own original and exclusive movies directly from its very own production division, AMCOP – AMC Original Productions, and the biggest and latest cinema release blockbusters, for the family.

‘Yinka Mayungbo, AMC’s Founding Director, said: “We launched the first ever Nollywood channel in Europe in 2006. 14 years later, we are back, in time for Lockdown 3. Here’s wishing our audience in Blighty good cheer, and a brilliant time watching their favourite Nollywood stars on AMC.”

Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox Business Development Director, added: “Channelbox has established itself as a unique and innovative OTT platform delivering TV channels from all over the world to UK TV screens using OTT technology. We are beyond excited to be the first TV platform in the UK to host African Movie Channel and deliver premium Nollywood content to UK audiences.”