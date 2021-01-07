FCC auction nears $80bn despite DC riots

While the US Capitol was being invaded and surrounded by rioters, the FCC, situated some 10 blocks north of the chaos, quietly got on with a further 5 rounds of its Auction 107 for 3.7 MHz frequencies on January 6th.
The extra amount raised remained fairly modest compared to previous days. An extra $3.34 billion was placed into the FCC’s hands as a result of the afternoon’s work, and taking the gross total just shy of $80 billion at $79.89 billion.
There are two days to go and another ten rounds of bidding to be made before the auction closes at 5pm ET on January 8th.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login