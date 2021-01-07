FCC auction nears $80bn despite DC riots

While the US Capitol was being invaded and surrounded by rioters, the FCC, situated some 10 blocks north of the chaos, quietly got on with a further 5 rounds of its Auction 107 for 3.7 MHz frequencies on January 6th.

The extra amount raised remained fairly modest compared to previous days. An extra $3.34 billion was placed into the FCC’s hands as a result of the afternoon’s work, and taking the gross total just shy of $80 billion at $79.89 billion.

There are two days to go and another ten rounds of bidding to be made before the auction closes at 5pm ET on January 8th.


