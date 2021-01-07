Ofcom confirms spectrum auction bidders

UK comms regulator Ofcom has confirmed the companies set to take part in the upcoming spectrum auction.

Ofcom is planning to release airwaves in the 700 MHz and 3.6-3.8 GHz bands through an auction. The frequency bands are likely to be used by mobile network operators to deliver a range of services, including 5G mobile.

In December 2020, it announced the following applicants had qualified to participate in the auction process:

EE Limited

Hutchison 3G UK Limited

Telefónica UK Limited

Vodafone Limited

Following the passing of the deadline to withdraw from the process, these companies are now the confirmed bidders for the auction.

Ofcom is keeping the timing of the start of bidding in the auction under careful review in light of the recent worsening of the coronavirus situation, and will publish an update on this in due course.