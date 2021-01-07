Research: 5m UK homes paying too much for broadband

Five million UK households who are out of contract with their broadband supplier have been put off switching as they don’t have confidence in the process, which has seen them over pay by £804 million, according to research from Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.

Households whose broadband deals have lapsed sit out of contract on average for 19 months, paying £149 more than they should have in that time.

A fifth of consumers (22 per cent) have never changed their broadband provider, and one in ten people (10 per cent) don’t know when they last switched their contract, despite the fact that customers whose deals have expired pay an average of £90 over the odds each year.

Worries about a loss of connection while changing providers are one fear holding people back from getting a better deal. A third of consumers (37 per cent) thought that switching would leave them without broadband for at least a day, but in fact almost three quarters of households (72 per cent) saw little or no loss of connection as they switched providers.

Just over a third of households (36 per cent) switching between providers on the same network lost their connection for any period of time. However, more than half of consumers (51 per cent) changing broadband networks, such as moving between Openreach, Virgin Media, Gigaclear or Hyperoptic, suffered a loss of internet during the switch, making them 42 per cent more likely to lose connection.

Almost half of consumers (49 per cent) who had switched in the last 18 months found the process easier than they had expected, compared to only one in ten (10 per cent) who found it harder.

Uswitch.com is calling on the telecoms regulator Ofcom to use its review of the switching process to ensure that all broadband switching is comprehensively coordinated by providers, irrespective of underlying networks, ensuring consumers can have full confidence in a seamless experience.

Richard Neudegg, head of regulation at Uswitch.com, says: “It’s deeply disappointing that five million people are missing out on big savings and faster broadband speeds because they don’t have confidence in the switching process. Lots of people have been put off getting a better deal by the fear that they will be left without a broadband connection, but in most cases these concerns are unfounded. The majority of switchers see no, or very little interruption to their service.”

“However, there’s still a lot of work to be done to make sure the switching process is quick and reliable, especially between different broadband networks. Making network switching as simple as possible will not only help increase customer confidence but will also be crucial in ensuring consumers actually benefit from the Government’s goals of UK-wide gigabit broadband rollout. Ofcom must make sure that switching is easy and reliable for all customers, irrespective of which provider they choose, and is particularly important now that our reliance on broadband is greater than ever. Ensuring the process is consistent and easy in all circumstances will help boost the consumer confidence in taking better services,” he added,