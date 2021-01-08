FCC frequency auction passes $80bn

Five US frequency auction bidding sessions on January 7th raised $1 billion. The gross total in the FCC’s repository now stands at $80.51 billion (€65.7bn).

Some smaller telcos can expect discounts on their bids so the eventual total will be less than the gross amount raised.

There remain five more sessions on January 8th, with Action 107, and then another week of sessions beginning on January 11th. Round 80 will wrap the complete process on January 12th at 16.30 ET.

The overall gross sum is near-double the previous highest-ever total raised by the FCC on frequency auctions. The successful bidders will use the newly created bandwidth for 5G expansion.