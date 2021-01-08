Italy: RaiPlay views up 80%

RaiPlay reached a 1.24 billion total views in 2020, for an average of over 100 million videos viewed monthly, with a growth of over 80 per cent compared to 2019.

According to data published by daily Italia Oggi, the VoD platform of the Italian public broadcaster RAI had 17.2 million users (+32 per cent year-on-year).

On December 31st, over 3.5 million Smart TV sets were used by Italian families to connect to RaiPlay.

Downloads of the RaiPlay application for smartphone, tablet and Smart TV continued to grow, exceeding 25 million (+7.5 million on 2019).

Data certified by Auditel indicated that over 15 billion minutes were watched on RaiPlay in 2020, 705 million of which in on-demand mode.

Italian TV series Il paradiso delle Signore, local reality show Il collegio, and the San Remo music festival were among the most viewed programmes.