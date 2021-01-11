Report: APAC SVoD revenues overtake AVoD

A report from Media Partners Asia (MPA) shows that the Asia Pacific online video industry grew revenue by 14 per cent year-on-year in 2020 to reach $30.5 billion (€25bn).

SVoD overtook AVoD to contribute 53 per cent of total revenues; AVoD contributed 47 per cent. Total online video revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 12 per cent to reach $54.5 billion by 2025, with SVoD contributing 57 per cent and advertising, 43 per cent. Ex-China, total Asia Pacific online video revenues grew 14 per cent in 2020 to reach $14 billion with SVoD contributing 48 per cent and AVoD, 52 per cent. Ex-China Asia Pacific online video revenues are forecast to climb at a CAGR of 16 per cent to ~$30 billion by 2025 with the SVoD:AVoD ratio moving to 52:48.

Commenting on the findings of the report, MPA executive director Vivek Couto said: “During 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic created a work-from-home (WFH) environment that scaled the adoption of online services, including SVoD. The average number of SVoD services subscribed by customers outside of China grew through 2020, reaching 3.8 in Australia and Japan and 2.8 in markets such as India and Southeast Asia. While subscriber growth will decelerate in 2021 and the production of new content will remain impacted in H1 2021, the scale and velocity of investment in premium content should ensure that net new customer additions will remain robust over the medium term. Moreover, profitability should grow more rapidly than revenues and subscribers as online businesses scale. This is particularly true in larger markets such as Australia, China, Japan and Korea.

In the emerging markets of India and Southeast Asia, the landscape for SVoD is promising but is still being shaped because of growing competitive intensity with increased investment in content and distribution. Theatrical windows are narrowing for online video operators while key genres are moving rapidly and exclusively online. Mobile plans and low ARPU pricing are becoming common to drive affordability, reach and customer adoption across large pre-paid consumer segments. ARPUs will remain compressed as platforms scale in markets such as India and Indonesia. The future will also see more distribution deals with mobile, fixed broadband, pay-TV and smart TV operators to drive consumption and payment on small and big screens. Evolving regulations may impact content creation and investment as governments look to introduce censorship and impose content quotas.”

ASIA PACIFIC SVoD SECTOR

The SVoD sector grew 34 per cent in 2020 to $16.3 billion in revenues. China’s share of Asia Pacific SVoD peaked in 2017 with 67 per cent of sector revenues, falling to 58 per cent in 2020. Ex-China, the SVoD sector grew 47 per cent to $6.8 billion in 2020. Japan, Australia and New Zealand contributed 70 per cent to ex-China SVoD revenues in 2020 followed by Southeast Asia (10 per cent), Korea (9 per cent), and India (7 per cent).

China’s unique SVoD subscribers are projected to grow from 298 million in 2020 to 375 million in 2025. Driven by ARPU expansion, China’s SVoD revenues are forecast to grow at an 11 per cent CAGR between 2020-25. While mobile consumption of content initially drove VoD demand, big screen TV consumption is an increasingly important driver of demand. ARPUs will climb with greater consumption of VoD.

SVoD benefited significantly in India as the country went into its Covid-19 lockdown. Key players continue to invest in premium local content while leveraging sports, movie rights and aggressive consumer pricing to drive adoption.

In Japan, SVoD overtook AVoD as the larger revenue contributor in 2020, accounting for 56 per cent of online video revenues in Japan. Net SVoD subscriber additions reached a record 8.9 million in 2020, driven by WFH conditions with Netflix emerging as market leader. In Korea, SVoD revenue doubled in 2020, driven by Netflix. New entrants in Korea in 2021 will include Disney+, which will join Softbank-owned Coupang, which is expanding its video offering.

In Australia, SVoD grew rapidly with revenues climbing an estimated 32 per cent in 2020 to $1.4 billion Netflix leads the market with 6.1 million subs and ~$710 million in revenue. Nine’s Stan is the second largest player with 2.3 million subs while Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video have 1.8 million subs each.

Southeast Asia’s SVoD future will largely be defined by the growth of Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand while Vietnam has significant long-term potential. Indonesia’s SVoD industry made significant strides in 2020, with key global, regional and local platforms investing to make SVoD more accessible to the largely mobile mass market.

ASIA PACIFIC AVoD SECTOR

YouTube is the dominant player with ~60 per cent of total AVoD revenue in Asia Pacific ex-China. The platform is a destination for promotional clips and often entire episodes of professional content in Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia. Content creators source, trial and market concepts on the platform. Libraries of professional content are available on the site. While YouTube is dominant, local players are slowly growing share, especially as broadcasters with local content and sports rights transition online.

China will remain the largest AVoD market in the Asia Pacific. In H1 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic led to steep budget cuts and a flood of digital ad inventory associated with ByteDance and Kuaishou depressed CPMs. A broader macroeconomic recovery has since boosted the sector. ByteDance is the largest AVoD operator in China.

In India, YouTube dominated AVoD with an estimated share of 67 per cent in 2020. Its contribution is forecast to decline to 55 per cent by 2025 as broadcaster-backed OTTs (i.e. Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv and others) and short form video platforms gain share.

In Korea, YouTube and Facebook had more than 75 per cent of AVoD revenues in 2020. Kakao and Naver are important domestic platforms for advertising. Kakao is capitalizing on the success and scale of its instant messaging platform Kakao Talk to launch Kakao TV, which debuted in Q4 2020. Korea’s AVoD revenues are expected to more than double in the future to reach with local players’ share reaching 30 per cent, up from 23 per cent in 2020.

In Southeast Asia, key local TV broadcasters transitioning to online will shape the future AVoD opportunity. Local and regional platforms’ share of AVoD revenue is expected to grow in the future driven by platforms such as Viu, Vidio, RCTI+ and Line TV.

BROADBAND MARKET & TELCO PARTNERSHIPS

Advances in broadband will continue to boost to online video reach, consumption and monetisation. MPA projects mobile broadband penetration, including 5G, in Asia Pacific ex-China will reach 86 per cent (per capita) by 2025 versus 66 per cent in 2020, with key growth from India, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. 5G penetration will grow rapidly in China, Korea, Japan and Taiwan. Average fixed broadband penetration in Asia Pacific is forecast to grow from 61 per cent to 64 per cent of households over 2020-25. Networks are being upgraded using fiber and next-generation cable technologies. OTT partnerships with telecom and broadband pay-TV operators can be vital for reach and billing, particularly in markets with limited online payment mechanisms. Their marketing clout and knowledge of end-user behaviour can be influential Partnerships range from carrier billing to hard bundles with a fixed fee component to revenue shares.

MARKET LEADERS

According to MPA analysis (next page), 13 online video operators accounted for more than 70 per cent of Asia Pacific online video revenues in 2019, generating $21.1 billion in aggregate. Bytedance, Tencent Video and iQIYI remain strong in China and have expanded globally with Tencent Video’s WeTV and iQIYI slowly making inroads into Southeast Asia. Netflix has built a strong business in Asia Pacific, on the back of growing success in Japan, Korea and Australia Amazon Prime Video is successful in India and Japan and is growing in Australia.

Disney’s global SVoD expansion has been a success to date. Its subscribers in India are low-ARPU but the platform could secure more than 80 million subscribers in India if it can retain key sports rights and continue to invest in local originals. The launch of Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia has met with early success especially in terms of reach and paid subscribers. The core Disney+ service has succeeded in Australia and New Zealand and is growing in Japan. These markets will benefit from the launch of Star (as part of Disney+) in 2021 as access to series and movies from ABC, Fox and FX brands should help drive customer growth.

Local broadcasters have moved online or are licensing to key OTT players, and in some cases, doing both. Southeast Asian regional major Viu has grown its SVoD business with Korean content and local acquisitions. In Indonesia, Emtek’s Vidio has passed 1 million paying subscribers with premium local content and sports rights. Line TV is Thailand’s largest AVoD platform after YouTube and Facebook. In Korea, a number of local platforms compete including Wavve, TVing, Coupang Play and Kakao TV Talk. In Australia, the most significant local player is Nine Entertainment, which owns and operates two OTT platforms – 9Now (AVoD) and Stan (SVoD).

In Japan, local broadcaster content is key to tier 1 and 2 OTT operators. Key tie-ups include Nippon TV (Hulu Japan and TVer); TV Asahi (Telasa and Abema TV); TBS (Paravi); and (4) Fuji TV (FOD). Meanwhile, U-Next’s SVoD service performed strongly in 2020.