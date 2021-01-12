Community Fibre launches phone and TV services

London-based full-fibre broadband network provider Community Fibre is launching new TV and phone services. It has joined forces with broadband digital TV service specialist Netgem for the TV service, Community Fibre TV, offering Londoners an entertainment platform with what it says is a “great choice of content at an affordable price”.

For £10 (€11.14)/month for a 24-month contract when purchased with any Community Fibre broadband package, customers can enjoy 135 TV channels (over 30 channels in HD), streaming services and on-demand content onto the Netgem 4K TV box. New and existing Community Fibre customers will receive a three-month free subscription to the TV service and a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, including full access to Prime Video in 4K if they sign up by 4th February.

In addition, by using the Community Fibre TV App, unlimited phone and tablets can be connected over Wi-Fi to the Community Fibre TV account with no extra cost. All users will be able to watch their favourite TV shows simultaneously, with no buffering thanks to the high bandwidth of Community Fibre’s 3 Gigabit-capable network.

“The launch of Community Fibre TV leverages the power of 100 per cent full-fibre broadband to offer a whole new world of entertainment,” commented Graeme Oxby, CEO of Community Fibre.

“The Community Fibre network has been designed with high speeds, high reliability and multiple users in mind so we wanted to launch an affordable TV offering that can make full use of the home network. With the mission to offer affordable and highly reliable services, we strive to bring customers a great value-for-money TV service that is full of included content and delivered with a 4K resolution and Wi-Fi enabled TV box. The new Community Fibre TV keeps customers entertained on multiple devices both at and away from home,” he added.

Customers who subscribe to Community Fibre TV will be able to watch over 30,000 hours of the best on-demand content across 135 channels and 25 catch-up services (incl. BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, My5, Sony Pop cartoons, W4Free movies and more). Furthermore, a range of premium TV channels such as Premier Sports and La Liga TV (worth £9.99/month), 20 extra channels and 1000s’ of extra on-demand movies and documents, as well as YouTube Kids are included in the Community Fibre package.

Community Fibre TV is delivered on the Netgem 4K/ HDR TV box offering Dolby Atmos and high specifications to ensure quality picture and audio experience. The box runs on any TV and can be connected to Wi-Fi or Ethernet cables. Through integrating with Amazon Alexa, the TV box can be controlled by voice. Customers can also pause, fast-forward and record live TV on a USB stick.

To make the Community Fibre TV suitable for everyone, a number of add-ons are available as and when customers want, on a pay as you go basis. These include BritBox, YouTube 4K, Rakuten TV, hayu, Eros Now, Mubi, Fite, and Amazon Prime Video which is included in the package for customers who sign up to the TV service by February 4th.

The new TV service can be added to any Community Fibre broadband package for a 24-month contract at £10/month or a 12-month contract at £15/month. Customers are free to configure their bundle with Community Fibre’s broadband, home phone and TV services to suit their needs.

For new or existing customers who sign up to the TV service by February 4th, the first three-month subscription will be free and a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime (worth £79), including full access to Prime Video in 4K will also be included.

Community Fibre’s 100 per cent full-fibre broadband, home phone and TV offerings are now available across all London boroughs where Community Fibre serves. Community Fibre will continue to roll out to more boroughs across London in the near future.

Community Fibre is future proofing London communities by operating a 100 per cent full-fibre broadband network throughout the capital city. By believing in a more inclusive future where everyone has access to better broadband, Community Fibre says it offers the fastest 100 per cent full-fibre broadband in London, with up to 3Gbps already available to residential homes and 10 Gbps for businesses, at the most competitive prices on the market.

It says its new home phone service will provide its customers with the complete home package of full-fibre broadband and calling services. The ‘Everyday Landlines & Mobiles’ call package available for the launch offers unlimited calls to UK landlines and UK mobiles at £10 a month with standard home phone features all-inclusive. New and existing Community Fibre customers will receive their first three months for free if they sign up by February 4th.

“The new Community Fibre home phone service is an all-inclusive, easy-to-use service that complements our great value-for-money 100 per cent full-fibre broadband, delivering complete home connectivity to our customers,” said Oxby. “We are committed to keeping our communities connected and we are proud that our efforts are recognised by our community with the #1 ranking we hold for Internet provider on Trustpilot and the recent award win by the ISPA as the Best Consumer ISP. In the year to come, we are committed to continue building our home phone service to further meet our customers’ needs with the inclusion of international calling.”