Data: iPlayer searches outnumber Netflix

BroadbandDeals has analysed monthly average search volume data from SEMRush, to reveal which video streaming service is the most popular in the UK.

BBC iPlayer is the UK’s most popular streaming service when it comes to the data, with 5,100,000 monthly average searches. In second place is Netflix, with 5,000,000 monthly average searches. Disney+ comes up third, with 1,740,500 monthly average searches. Not too far behind is ITV Hub , with 1,550,000. Just behind that, in fifth place, is Amazon Prime Video with 1,450,000 monthly average searches. Britbox is in sixth place with 602,000, and the search phrase ‘what is Britbox’ is up 50 per cent in the last 12 months. Rounding off the top 10, with 165,000 monthly average searches, is anime-centric Crunchyroll in ninth place and Channel 5’s My5 in tenth place with 90,500 monthly searches.

Additionally, BroadbandDeals surveyed 2,796 UK households to see how many had access to the paid subscription sites, and also how many utilised the free streaming sites.

The survey found that 87 per cent of respondents had access to Netflix in their households, while only 64 per cent had access to just Amazon Prime – despite 72 per cent of respondents having access to both within their household! 60 per cent of households have access to NowTV , whilst 50 per cent have access to Disney+. Some 45 per cent has access to Britbox, whilst only 20 per cent has access to Crunchyroll. Apple TV+ was the lowest subscribed to, with only 10 per cent reporting a subscription. Only 25 per cent of those surveyed made use of My5, whilst 90 per cent utilised ITV Hub, BBC iPlayer, and 4OD .