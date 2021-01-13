FCC C-band auction extended

By Chris Forrester
January 13, 2021
There are evidently plenty of areas still open to bids in the FCC’s Auction 107. Indeed, news emerged on January 12th that AT&T is discussing a $14 billion bank loan to fund buying more 5G spectrum.

Monday’s (January 11th) five sessions saw $118 million added, taking that gross total to $80.775 billion.

The five sessions on Tuesday January 12th saw a further $57 million placed on the table. The gross total now stands at $80.832 billion. Currently the FCC is planning bidding rounds 81-101 during Wednesday (13th), Thursday (14th) and Friday January 15th.

As to the AT&T extra funding, Bloomberg is reporting that Bank of America is leading a consortium of lenders with a commitment due on January 27.


