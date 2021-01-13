FCC C-band auction extended

There are evidently plenty of areas still open to bids in the FCC’s Auction 107. Indeed, news emerged on January 12th that AT&T is discussing a $14 billion bank loan to fund buying more 5G spectrum.

Monday’s (January 11th) five sessions saw $118 million added, taking that gross total to $80.775 billion.

The five sessions on Tuesday January 12th saw a further $57 million placed on the table. The gross total now stands at $80.832 billion. Currently the FCC is planning bidding rounds 81-101 during Wednesday (13th), Thursday (14th) and Friday January 15th.

As to the AT&T extra funding, Bloomberg is reporting that Bank of America is leading a consortium of lenders with a commitment due on January 27.