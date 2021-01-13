Univision launches Prende TV streamer

Univision is entering the streaming market with PrendeTV, a free, ad-supported service aimed at the US Hispanic audience with all Spanish-language programming.

Taking its name from the Spanish-language word for ‘turn on’, PrendeTV will allow viewers to watch on any device.

“PrendeTV is an important, early step in Univision’s broader efforts to build the same leadership position we have in Spanish-language TV, in the emerging Spanish-language streaming space,” said Wes Davis, Univision’s CEO.

“The announcement of PrendeTV within two weeks of closing our acquisition of Univision underscores our focus and commitment to rapidly driving the transformation and growth of the company. PrendeTV is unlike anything our audience has access to today and will completely change the landscape for video streaming in Spanish-language media in the United States,” added Davis.

The service will launch with 10,000 hours of video-on-demand content, including Hollywood blockbusters and acclaimed global television series, novelas, comedies, classic sports, documentaries, lifestyle shows and children’s programming.