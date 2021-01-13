YouTube suspends Trump channel

YouTube is the latest social network to suspend US President Donald Trump, joining the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The Google-owned video sharing service has prevented Trump’s account from uploading any new content or live-streaming for a minimum of seven days, and has said it could extend the period.

“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” YouTube said in a statement. “It now has its first strike and is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a minimum of seven days. Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section.”