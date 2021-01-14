EE switches on 5G in 13 new locations

EE has switched on 5G in a further 13 towns across the UK, including Leamington Spa – home of the Silicon Spa Gaming Cluster.

The new locations are:

Burton-upon-Trent Cannock Grimsby Halifax Ipswich Leamington Spa Middlesbrough Neath Portishead St Albans Stockport Swinton Tamworth

Additionally, EE has been named the UK’s No.1 network for gaming. According to the latest independent testing by RootMetrics, EE’s network recorded the fastest aggregate median download speed of any network, the lowest packet loss, and the lowest jitter during RootMetrics UK-wide testing.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer business, said: “Today’s recognition shows the continued investment we’re making to keep our customers connected to what matters most to them, whether that’s enjoying the latest gaming release, sharing video calls with loved ones, or online learning. Our award-winning 5G service is now available in 125 towns and cities across the UK, and our rollout continues so we can bring the best mobile experience to even more people and places.”

EE named UK’s No.1 network for gaming comes as EE is also set to imminently launch a new mobile focused gaming bundle. Further details will be announced shortly.