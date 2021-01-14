O2 5G in over 150 UK locations

O2 has continued to roll out 5G at pace, with customers in over 150 UK towns and cities now able to take advantage of the high-speed network. New locations now live include Bournemouth, Cheltenham, Doncaster and Southampton, and O2 has significantly increased its 5G coverage footprint in bigger cities such as London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Bristol, Liverpool and Manchester.

The announcement comes at an important time for 5G, with a focus on superfast connectivity at an all-time high during lockdown and as customers continue to transition to the network via new handsets, with O2 currently offering over 30 different 5G-enabled devices. O2 will continue to rollout 5G where customers need it, with urban areas receiving added coverage through more cell sites, in-building solutions and small cell deployments.

O2 says it remains committed to its role in rebuilding Britain, and keeping the country connected during the third national lockdown. It is continuing to monitor key sites such as hospitals and supermarkets to ensure they remain connected and is investing more than ever in its network to improve coverage and experience for all its customers across the UK.

Derek McManus, Chief Operating Officer at O2, said: “We are delighted with the progress of our 5G rollout and to be able to offer customers in over 150 locations the benefits of our new high-speed network. Once again, we are facing tough lockdown restrictions and we are focused on ensuring we meet the demand for increased network capacity and reliability to keep everyone connected during this time. We’re also proud of leading the charge from an environmental point of view, with 67 per cent of our estate powered by renewable energy as we work with landlords to encourage usage of more renewable sources.”