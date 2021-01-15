ViacomCBS, DISH deliver live addressable impressions

ViacomCBS and DISH Media have announced a significant breakthrough by delivering what they say is the first-ever addressable impressions within a live national broadcast via MVPD set-top box.

Addressable ad replacement was successfully executed on a select number of live campaigns across DISH’s 9MM household footprint in certain CBS-owned-and-operated US markets, marking a major technical advancement in broadcast television. Adcuratio powered the activation with its ground-breaking signalling solution, developed in partnership with ViacomCBS and DISH, which enables broadcast addressability across MVPD households that seamlessly integrates with programmer and distributor infrastructure and signalling processes.

“This breakthrough allows ViacomCBS to deliver the most powerful solution for our advertisers by combining the reach of national broadcast with the targeted relevance of household addressable,” said Mike Dean, Senior Vice President of Advanced Advertising at ViacomCBS. “While cable networks have been addressable for years, addressable national broadcast has remained technically unreachable until now, making this a tremendous milestone for the industry and the future of television.”

“Implementing national broadcast enablement is a first for the industry, and a critical achievement in continuing to drive scale for addressable TV advertising,” said Tim Myers, DISH Media GM of strategy and products. “As innovators in the premium video ad space, DISH Media identified the need for this inventory to attract larger, national budgets, so we’re thrilled to partner with ViacomCBS, Adcuratio and Invidi to make this a reality for advertisers.”

“Adcuratio is excited to be leading the enablement of national addressable advertising on both broadcast and cable inventory and across multiple MVPDs,” said Harish Narasimhan, founder and CEO, Adcuratio Media. “Our platform and signalling solutions allow broader and faster ecosystem interconnectivity.”