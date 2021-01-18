Free Apple TV+ extended to July

Apple is extending its free Apple TV+ trial subscriptions again, this time until July.

When ‌the Apple TV+‌ SVoD platform launched in November 2019, Apple offered a free 12 month subscription to those who purchased a new Apple device in or after September 2019. They were initially set to expire in November 2020, but Apple extended those free trials to January 2021. Now all free ‌Apple TV+‌ watchers will receive extended access until the end of July.

‌Apple TV+‌ subscribers who had a subscription set to expire will gain extended access at no cost. Customers who pay for ‌Apple TV+‌ will be credited $4.99 for each month through July.

Apple has not revealed how many subscribers its SVoD platform has, but analysts say the vast majority of its users are on free trials.