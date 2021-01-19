Singapore: StarHub unveils Disney+ offers

StarHub thas unveiled the latest Mobile+, TV+ and Fibre Broadband deals, made available for existing and new customers to enjoy up to two years of access to Disney+ when the streaming service launches in Singapore on February 23rd 2021. StarHub is the official distributor of Disney+ in Singapore, with its mobile, TV and broadband offerings, having signed an exclusive agreement with The Walt Disney Company.

“Beyond just providing an early look at the offers, we want our customers to bask in the launch day excitement of being among the first to stream their favourite stories from the six incredible content brands on Disney+. Being the first and only quad-play service provider to offer Disney+, we are thrilled to be able to delight Disney fans in a unified manner across screens and services, from Singapore’s widest-coverage StarHub 5G network to the best all-in-one StarHub TV+ entertainment platform. With StarHub, customers can discover endless hit movies, new series, and popular classics at the highest quality, no matter where they are in Singapore and on whichever compatible devices they prefer to use,” said Johan Buse, Chief of Consumer Business Group, StarHub.

Existing and new StarHub TV+ customers who subscribe to at least two TV+ Passes will be eligible for a compelling Disney+ promotional offer at launch. On top of enjoying world-class lifestyle programmes, Asian drama series and their favourite ‘live’ sporting broadcasts, these entertainment enthusiasts will be able to additionally stream the six iconic Disney+ brands – Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, National Geographic, Pixar and Star – on their compatible TVs or mobile devices for up to two years, from launch till February 22nd 2023.

Up to 12 months of Disney+ access will be available for existing and new customers on 2Gbps Fibre Broadband as well as Mobile+ $95 and $155 5G-enabled plans. Powered by StarHub’s ultra-fast 5G or fibre, these customers will be able to experience supercharged entertainment, streaming films and series through the Disney+ app or a browser of their choice.