Tooke joins Media Distillery

Media Distillery, a provider of AI technology to understand what’s inside video, has appointed Chris Tooke as Director of Sales, responsible for global new business sales and partner relations.

Tooke joins after 19 years with content discovery company ThinkAnalytics, where he was part of the founding team and as Senior Vice President and was also responsible for the successful growth of the company, to become the most widely deployed recommendations engine in the TV industry.

“Once in a while, there are innovations that can be revolutionary for the industry. Media Distillery is one of those companies that can play a crucial role in the changing TV and video landscape by helping video platforms to create an ultimate user experience, increased consumer satisfaction, engagement and loyalty. I am excited to start demonstrating the value of Media Distillery’s products to customers and to grow the business in the coming years.”

Roland Sars, CEO of Media Distillery is looking forward to the collaboration: “Chris brings exceptional experience in the TV and broadcast industry and has a proven track record of successfully selling innovations in the TV industry to TV Operators, cable operators and OTT players. Chris has the drive to ensure that Media Distillery continues to grow rapidly and will play a prominent role in meeting our growth ambitions by creating new industry partnerships and realising new customer wins, globally.”

Media Distillery recently announced that raised 3 million euro funding from a group of entrepreneurs and executives from the international TV and broadcast industry, to further accelerate the expansion and business growth of the company and to scale the research and development teams working on next-generation — more complex — content discovery solutions.