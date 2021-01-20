Data: 1.6m US homes watch WandaVision premiere

January 20, 2021
Disney+ had one of its highest profile debuts to date this past weekend as its first Marvel Studios scripted TV series, WandaVision, premiered on the streaming service.

According to data from Samba TV, 1.6 million US households watched WandaVision on Disney+ on January 15th through January 18th. Some 1.1 million households watched both of the two launch episodes, ~346,000 watched episode 1 but not episode 2, and somewhat strangely, ~75,000 households watched episode 2 but not episode 1.

The show was a big draw among younger households, especially with people aged 35-44, as that age group over-indexed by +6 per cent when compared to the US overall.


WandaVision takes characters from the Marvel Avengers movies – some of the biggest box office hits of all time – so clearly there was a built-in audience.

For comparison, Disney+’s other big IP show, Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, drew 1.04 million US homes for its season 2 premiere on October 30th.


