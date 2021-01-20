Data: 1.6m US homes watch WandaVision premiere

Disney+ had one of its highest profile debuts to date this past weekend as its first Marvel Studios scripted TV series, WandaVision, premiered on the streaming service.

According to data from Samba TV, 1.6 million US households watched WandaVision on Disney+ on January 15th through January 18th. Some 1.1 million households watched both of the two launch episodes, ~346,000 watched episode 1 but not episode 2, and somewhat strangely, ~75,000 households watched episode 2 but not episode 1.