Data: 1.6m US homes watch WandaVision premiere

According to data from Samba TV, 1.6 million US households watched WandaVision on Disney+ on January 15th through January 18th. Some 1.1 million households watched both of the two launch episodes, ~346,000 watched episode 1 but not episode 2, and somewhat strangely, ~75,000 households watched episode 2 but not episode 1.
The show was a big draw among younger households, especially with people aged 35-44, as that age group over-indexed by +6 per cent when compared to the US overall.
WandaVision takes characters from the Marvel Avengers movies – some of the biggest box office hits of all time – so clearly there was a built-in audience.
For comparison, Disney+’s other big IP show, Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, drew 1.04 million US homes for its season 2 premiere on October 30th.
