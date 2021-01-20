Paramount+ launches March 4th

ViacomCBS has announced that its own entry into the ever-growing streaming market, Paramount+, will launch in the US, Canada and Latin America on March 4th.

ViacomCBS will also bring Paramount+ to the Nordics on March 25th, and Australia in mid-2021. There is no word yet on UK availability.

The CBS All Access service in Canada will be rebranded to Paramount+ on March 4th and an expanded offering will be available later in the year.

The company will host an investor event and issue fourth quarter and full year financial results on February 24th. The presentation will deliver a comprehensive overview of the company’s streaming strategy, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Showtime OTT.

Paramount+ will offer content from the combined ViacomCBS network, including Paramount, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and Comedy Central.