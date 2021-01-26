Analyst: India leads the way in super-aggregation

Since 2018, India has been the third largest SVoD market globally by number of subscribers, surpassing 100 million in 2020.

In their infancy, SVoD services such as ALTBalaji and Eros Now looked to telco partnerships to grow their customer base, paving the way for the rise of super-aggregators. These mega players offer subscribers many OTT services bundled with communications products, at no or negligible cost. But this has not been without its drawbacks. With the rapid growth of mobile customers enjoying commoditised video services, further monetisation has been challenging for even the most popular streaming platforms. This loss in value has led to Indian SVoD services beginning to reduce their reliance on these partnerships. Ampere Analysis discusses how this huge market is likely to adapt.

The bundling conundrum



Indian SVoD platforms have diverse and comprehensive partnerships with mobile operators. Many are bundled into post-paid plans, giving them extensive reach, marketing, and addressing the billing and payment hurdles inherent in emerging markets. Yet while the exposure provided by these relationships is significant, it makes upgrading customers to full-price subscriptions far more challenging. As a result, several of the OTT services are looking to extricate themselves from these relationships.

Orina Zhao, Analyst at Ampere Analysis, says: “Some Indian SVoD services are experimenting with new subscription plans – such as regional packages and even weekly offers to cater for a smaller, targeted group of customers. However, they continue to use price as their main selling point, leading to the term ‘One buck (Rupee) TV’ being coined to describe the entire Indian SVoD market.”

Diluting the bunding benefit



The leading mobile operators currently offer numerous SVoD services. Super-aggregator Reliance Jio has become a market disruptor since launching in 2016. It now offers over 10 SVoD services including international products such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP as well as most domestic services. Other major operators are currently offering at least six OTT packages to post-paid mobile customers, resulting in a situation which is increasingly viewed as lose/lose for both telco and OTT provider. For telcos, OTT access is now an expected part of the bundle, rather than a differentiator. For the OTT players, their services get lost in the proliferation of options for customers and the wholesale model has caused ARPUs to plunge.

With a plethora of services battling to gain an edge over other services, Ampere believes M&A is an inevitability in this marketplace. At present, the players are opting for alliances to share and co-produce content, but this is a short-term strategy. Ultimately price pressures and the inexorable increases in content spending resulting from the competitive market will force groups to seek backers with deep pockets, driving consolidation.

To relieve domestic pressure, some OTT services have their sights set on international expansion – in particular, into China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East where Bollywood content is popular. Eros Now has already adopted this strategy with success, and its international service is now generating a similar revenue to its domestic service. Global players too have spotted the appeal of Indian content. Disney+ is using the Indian brand, Disney+ Hotstar, with a selection of Bollywood and Hindi content for Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

Zhao concludes: “With a diaspora of 18 million Indians living across the globe, providing content to this substantial market could be great opportunity for the Indian SVoD services to supplement the limited revenue opportunity caused by the impasse in their local market.”