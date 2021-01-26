Belgium greenlights 5G auction plan

Belgium will proceed with a spectrum auction for 5G usage. The country’s government has approved an outline scheme whereby spectrum will be auctioned. Part of the plan will also see telcos renewing their existing licences.

Telecoms minister Petra de Sutter says the outline plan will now be subject to public consultation and the auction likely to take place by early 2022.

The proposals cover:

· The allocation of the 2.6 GHz band, including the right for BIPT to withdraw unused licences in the band.

· Use of the existing 2G and 3G licences (900, 1,800 and 2,000 MHz) which expire on 15 March. These will be extended until the auction is completed.

· Allocation of the 700 MHz band for 5G services.

· Allocation of the 1427-1517 MHz range.

· Allocation of the 3400-3800 MHz range for 5G services.