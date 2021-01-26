Encoding.com honoured with 2020 Emmy

Encoding.com, the cloud media processing service, has received a 2020 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for its development of Massive Processing Optimised Compression Technologies, utilised by many Fortune 1000 Media & Entertainment companies, broadcasters and cable providers to process their multiscreen video-on-demand workflows.

The announcement was made by Robert P. Seidel, chairman of the Television Academy’s Technology & Engineering Achievement Committee.

Encoding.com pioneered transcoding-as-a-service more than a decade ago and has now transcoded more than a billion videos and processed over one trillion API requests. Offering a robust set of VOD-focused microservices for file-based broadcast and OTT content delivery, the platform streamlines transcoding, packaging and video delivery to all mobile, desktop, IPTV and OTT devices. Encoding.com customers include industry leaders such as NBCUniversal, BBC, Peacock, WarnerMedia and Fox.

“We launched Encoding.com back in 2008 with the concept of leveraging the inherent advantages of parallel processing, elasticity and scale afforded by public cloud platforms to provide a more efficient way for large media companies to process and deliver VOD content to the expanding universe of consumer video devices,” said Jeff Malkin, president at Encoding.com. “We are humbled and truly grateful to the Academy for this recognition, as the Emmy serves as a testament to the hard work put in by the entire Encoding.com team over the years to reach this goal. We continue to innovate and build a wide variety of distributed computing solutions in the cloud for the parallel orchestration of elastic resources that help our customers process UHD/HDR video content and meet their monetis6ation requirements.”