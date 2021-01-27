RTL Group ups guidance

RTL Group has generated an Adjusted EBITA of around €850 million in 2020 (2019: €1.156 billion), according to preliminary and unaudited figures.

This significantly exceeds the previous guidance for the full-year Adjusted EBITA of around €720 million and the current analysts’ consensus.

With TV advertising markets in Europe performing significantly better than previously expected in the important fourth quarter of the year, Group revenue in 2020 was around €6 billion (2019: €6.65 billion).

As previously scheduled, RTL Group will publish its audited 2020 full-year results on March 12th 2021.