Bridgerton a record hit for Netflix

A record 82 million households around the world watched Netflix original series Bridgerton in its first 28 days.

Netflix reported that the period drama has made the top 10 in every country except Japan – hitting number one in 83 countries including the US, UK, Brazil, France, India and South Africa.

The success of the series also propelled the books, by Julia Quinn, into The New York Times best seller lists for the first time – some 18 years after they were first published.



Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the series, wrote on Instagram: “I’m SO proud of the incredible team behind this show! And thank you guys for loving it.”

A second season has already been ordered.