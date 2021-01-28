HBO, BBC, ZDF, Stan co-commission The Tourist

HBO Max will co-produce and be the US streaming home for limited series The Tourist, from production company Two Brothers Pictures (The Missing, Fleabag).

The six-episode limited series is headed up by writers Harry and Jack Williams, alongside commissioning partners BBC One, Stan and ZDF. Jamie Dornan will lead this thriller charting one man’s search for his identity. Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Hugo Weaving are also confirmed to join the cast ahead of filming in Australia.

“Harry and Jack’s talents are as vast as the Australian outback, and this thriller will leave viewers on the edge of their seat piecing together the puzzle,” said Jeniffer Kim, Senior Vice President, International Originals, HBO Max. “We are delighted to have Jamie, Danielle, Hugo and Shalom join the cast for this compelling addition to our slate of international original series.”

Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is.

“The Tourist are some of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read. I can’t wait to go to Australia with such a talented group of people,” said Dornan.

“I’m very excited to be slipping into the skin of one of the fabulously idiosyncratic characters who people the desert landscape of The Tourist. The scripts are wonderful. Dark and shocking, surprising and hilarious and always very human. This is a tonally uniquely project and should be an unforgettable ride and shoot for us all,” added Weaving.

The Tourist is a Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) production for the BBC, in association with Highview Productions, All3Media International, the South Australian Film Corporation, HBO Max, Stan and ZDF.