Mediapro signs content deals in Colombia, Brazil

Spain’s TV group Mediapro has reached content agreements with Colombia’s Caracol TV and Brazilian TV channel Walter Abrahao.

Through its subsidiary, The Mediapro Studio, the company has agreed with Caracol TV on the production of premium TV content to be distributed internationally. The first project will be the TV series Las Cheers.

In Brazil, Mediapro has sold TV rights for the 2022 Football World Cup qualifying matches to the recently launched Brazilian TV channel Walter Abrahao for €9 million.

Meanwhile, in Spain, Mediapro is renegotiating with La Liga the pay-TV football contract for bars and restaurants in order to significantly cut the €460 million bill that it is paying for the next three seasons. Telco operators are also putting pressure on Mediapro to lower the football prices as the pandemic has driven many restaurants and bars -around 20,000- to close downs and give up their pay TV subscriptions.