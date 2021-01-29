BBC iPlayer books into Bate’s Motel

The BBC has acquired all five seasons of Bates Motel from NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

The series, which aired in the US between 2013 and 2017, is a contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s genre-defining film Psycho and depicts the lives of a young Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) and his mother Norma (Vera Farmiga).

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisitions, says: “Bates Motel is modern reinvention of the classic spine-tingler. Full of suspense, intrigue and unexpected twists, it will keep BBC viewers mesmerised until the very end.”

Bates Motel will be made available on BBC iPlayer soon.