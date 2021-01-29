Docmentary+ rolls out globally

Documentary+, a global streaming platform, has gone live. The service is a joint venture between non-fiction studio XTR and the late Tony Hsieh.

With a large curated collection of feature-length and short-form content, the Documentary+ library ranges from Academy Award-winners to festival darlings and is available to audiences for on any device.

Documentary+ launches with a selection of of critically-acclaimed films and notable filmmakers including Spike Jonze, Kathryn Bigelow, Terrence Malick, Brett Morgen, Andrea Nevins, Roger Ross Williams, Zana Briski, Davis Guggenheim and Werner Herzog, as well as up-and-coming filmmakers including Lana Wilson (Miss Americana), Ramona S. Diaz (A Thousand Cuts), Nanfu Wang (One Child Nation), Clay Tweel (Gleason), Kareem Tabsch (Mucho Mucho Amor) and Laura Gabbert (Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles).

The library includes classics like The Imposter, Born into Brothels, Cartel Land, My Best Fiend, and Life, Animated, and features pop culture icons like Michael Jordan (One Man and His Shoes), Christian Dior (Dior and I), Evel Knievel (Being Evel), Janis Joplin (Festival Express), and Pearl Jam (Hype!) alongside important political and historical figures like Cory Booker (Street Fight), Elian Gonzalez (Elian), and Neil Armstrong (Armstrong).

“There has never been a more exciting time for non-fiction – we’re seeing visionary new directors emerge and streaming has given documentary films wide new global audiences,” said Bryn Mooser, co-founder of Documentary+ and CEO of XTR. “With Documentary+, not only are we building a home for some of the best documentary films of our time, but we’re giving filmmakers another option for distribution as competition continues to increase. The Covid pandemic created this great digital acceleration and we are building Documentary+ to be a key cornerstone in the future of the industry.”



Documentary+ is available for free on all streaming platforms including Apple TV, Amazon and Roku.