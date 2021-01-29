Garaude exits Reed Midem

Laurine Garaude, the director of television at Reed Midem, is stepping down.

Garaude has worked at Reed Midem since 1993 and was put in charge of television in 2009, helping develop and grow the Mipcom and MipTV events. Entertainment chief Jerome Delhaye and deputy TV director Lucy Smith will take on her duties in the interim.

Garaude’s departure is effective as of January 31st.

Garaude commented: “Reed Midem has been a second home to me and after nearly three decades, the time is right to step aside. It has been a joy for me to work with such a brilliant team as well as all our amazing partners and clients from around the world in creating and delivering our world-class markets.”

Delhaye added: “We will miss her and we respect her decision to start on a new adventure outside Reed Midem.”

Like last year, this year’s MipTV will take place online as the pandemic continues to cause huge disruption.