ITV cancels Britain’s Got Talent 2021

ITV’s flagship competition series, Britain’s Got Talent, will not take place in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

ITV said the show was pulled from the schedules in order to safeguard “the wellbeing and health of every person involved in the programme”.

Earlier this month, the broadcaster announced that filming on this year’s instalment was being postponed due to the challenges of filming during the pandemic. However, it has now confirmed the next series will not take place until 2022.

A spokesperson for Britain’s Got Talent said: “Despite everyone at ITV, Thames and Syco doing their best to make it happen, and with our absolute priority of safeguarding the wellbeing and health of every person involved in the programme from judges, hosts and contestants to all of the crew and audience, the decision has been made to, unfortunately, move the record and broadcast of the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent to 2022.

“BGT is known for its diversity of talent with big dance groups, wonderful choirs and lavish orchestras at its heart, and it has become clear that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely. Safety has to come first and, as a result, the recording of the show can’t currently go ahead as planned,” they added.