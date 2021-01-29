Vodafone, MásMóvil hasten merger talks

Vodafone and MásMóvil, the third and the fourth largest telco operators in Spain respectively, are reportedly accelerating their consolidation plans in view of the 5G licences auction set to take place later this year.

The companies are finalising an agreement, according to El Economista, that would give rise to a new joint company leading the mobile phone market in terms of lines, becoming the largest mobile operator in the country, ahead of Movistar, and the second in broadband.

The merger, estimated at €6 billion, would be the first big consolidation move in the telco market at a time when competition has intensified as a result of the entry of low cost operators.