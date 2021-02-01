RTL considering M6 disposal?

Responding to speculation that it was seeking a buyer for its holding in French broadcaster M6, media group RTL has issued a statement suggesting that “it has repeatedly said that there is a strong case for consolidation in the European broadcasting sector”.

“RTL Group reviews such options on an ongoing basis with a view to creating value for its shareholders. There can be no certainty that this may lead to any type of agreement or transaction,” it said.

It is understood that parent company Bertelsmann has approached potential bidders, including Vivendi and Altice, with a sale price of €3 billion.