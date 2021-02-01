YouLook AVoD goes beta in UK

YouLook, a new AVoD service, is now live in a beta release to customers in the UK and Ireland.

As part of the extended beta programme, which began December 31st 2020, the service will be available on iOS, Android and Amazon Firestick platforms in the next month.

YouLook currently offers a range of classic movies, alongside food & drink and motorsport content. Planned expansion includes fashion and beauty, history, health & wellness, music & arts and nature & wildlife in the coming months.

The two founders, ex-BBC, Sky and 20th Century Fox executive David Smyth (CEO) and ex-Northern Shell and MCap executive Jason Mawer (CCO), have been joined by former Discovery Nordics executive Benedicte Steinsrud as Director of Acquisitions.

The business is partnering with Pinewood-based Broadcast Systems Europe for its technology platform experience, and with co-creation experts Latimer for its marketing. Digital sales house Media 16 will handle YouLook’s advertising sales.

Programming is being supplied by UK and international distributors, and the service is building its content offering ahead of the fully-fledged launch scheduled later this quarter.

David Smyth, CEO said: “We have created this service in the past year at a time when changes in viewing behaviour have accelerated and developed during the Covid-19 pandemic. We are developing a new advertising-funded video on demand service because we think the market is naturally moving in that direction. Consumers are tightening their belts, but still want a compelling viewing selection and experience. We will be launching with a number of industry ‘firsts’ that will lean into the changing nature of consumer and digital viewing habits”.