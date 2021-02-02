C4 brings Test Cricket back to FTA

Channel 4 has acquired the rights to show England’s Test cricket series in India in a deal that means Test cricket will return to free-to-air television in the UK for the first time in over 15 years.

Global rights holders Star Sports, owned by Disney, and Channel 4 have reportedly agreed a contract for the live broadcast of the entire tour – four Tests, five Twenty20s and three one-day internationals.