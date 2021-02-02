Univision acquires AVoD service VIX

US Spanish-language content company Univision Communications has acquired AVoD service which offers content to millions of US Hispanics and consumers throughout Latin America. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Earlier in 2021, Univision announced plans to launch PrendeTV, designed to be the only ad-supported video streaming service created exclusively for US Hispanics, featuring free, premium, 100 per cent Spanish-language programming.

VIX operates the largest Spanish-language, free ad-supported streaming platform serving Latin American and US Hispanic audiences, including a content library of 20,000 hours of free Spanish-language film and TV programming.

The acquisition of VIX, which will be integrated into PrendeTV in the US, will bring immediate scale and momentum to Univision’s free, ad-supported streaming platform. The combination of VIX’s broad content library, management talent and its distribution via more than 30 mobile and connected TV platforms, such as Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV and Android TV, will bring immediate scale and momentum to Univision’s video streaming business.

On a combined basis, PrendeTV and VIX will deliver over 30,000 hours of content, and growing, with what Univision says is an “unmatched” variety of Spanish-language programming for its consumers and a “unique and powerful” value proposition for advertisers.

“VIX is the next key step towards Univision’s goal of building the most comprehensive ad-supported streaming offering ever amassed for Latino audiences,” explained Pierluigi Gazzolo, President of Univision and Chief Transformation Officer. “VIX’s team, content library and distribution capabilities throughout the Americas immediately positions PrendeTV to lead in free, premium Spanish-language video streaming for US Hispanics and gives our advertising partners a new way to reach audiences at scale through a platform specifically designed for Hispanic consumers.”

In addition to content and distribution, VIX also brings to Univision a seasoned executive team led by VIX CEO Rafael Urbina, who will also serve as Univision General Manager/Executive Vice President of AVOD Streaming and report to Sameer Deen, Univision’s Chief Digital Officer. The addition of VIX’s leadership and expertise will enable Univision to achieve in video streaming what it has been able to do in broadcast and cable: deliver the largest US Hispanic audience and industry-leading solutions to its advertising and distribution partners.

“Rafael’s expertise in the video streaming industry, deep knowledge of Latino audiences, and the entrepreneurial approach he has cultivated at VIX will be tremendous assets,” Deen said. “He and his team will contribute immediately to Univision’s focus on expanding the breadth and calibre of our PrendeTV offering for viewers and advertisers.”

"We built a digital streaming company with a commitment to deliver cultural relevance and best-in-class streaming capabilities to Latino audiences," added Urbina. "Now we have the opportunity to realize that mission with the largest Spanish-language content company in the US, and I couldn't be more excited about what we can achieve in concert with Univision's scale and infrastructure."