Data: HBO Max’s first WB movie of 2021 draws 1.4m viewers

On January 29th, The Little Things debuted on US streaming service HBO Max as the first Warner Bros movie to hit the service directly in 2021, coinciding with its theatrical release.

According to data from Samba TV, 1.4 million US households streamed the movie, starring Denzel Washington, on its opening weekend, Viewership peaked January 30th (678,000 US homes) and remained high through Janaury 31st, with 525,000 viewing homes. Meanwhile, the movie made $4.8 million at the box office, per data from The Numbers.



That’s less than the 2.2 million households that watched Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max over its opening weekend. The Wonder Woman sequel drew 986,000 streams on Christmas Day alone, according to Samba TV, but declined every day over the rest of its opening weekend.

The audience that took in Wonder Woman 1984 over Christmas weekend looked different from those that watched The Little Things. Households making $100,000 or more over-indexed for Wonder Woman 1984 when compared to the US overall, as did households with people aged 25-54, Hispanic homes (+17 per cent), and Asian homes (+14 per cent).