Verizon Super Bowl 5G immersive experiences

At a time when large gatherings are limited, finding ways to bring people together safely, in-person and virtually, is more important than ever.

Accordingly, US telco Verizon is using the power of the 5G built right to elevate the Super Bowl LV fan experience and make it accessible whether at the game or at home. Verizon is introducing in-stadium 5G solutions for fans attending in-person in Tampa, delivering immersive and interactive viewing experiences and creating what it says is the first-ever 5G Stadium in Fortnite Creative.

Verizon will wrap up Super Bowl weekend by bringing together communities across the country to benefit small businesses with host Tiffany Haddish and featuring performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Christina Aguilera, Eric Church, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Luke Bryan and Miley Cyrus.

On Sunday February 7th, Verizon will bring fans as close to the game as possible at home and in the stadium. The Verizon 5G SuperStadium in the NFL mobile app allows fans with an iPhone 12 model an opportunity to engage with seven different camera angles while in the stadium and five angles at home, as well as project AR overlays of NFL’s Next Gen Stats for players.

Verizon Media’s Watch Together, a free co-viewing experience in the Yahoo Sports mobile app gives fans the ability to co-watch Super Bowl LV with friends and family on their phones. Both SuperStadium and Watch Together are powered by Verizon Media Platform’s real-time streaming technology. Fans can access these viewing experiences when Super Bowl LV kicks off on CBS on Sunday, February 7th at 6:30pm ET.

The fan-first experience with the Verizon 5G Stadium in Fortnite Creative, the largest activation ever built in Fortnite’s Creative Mode, will give gamers the opportunity to interact with their favourite NFL players and pro gamers in a way that’s never been done before. The activation will feature four football-inspired games and a few hidden surprises for players. Highlighting the power of 5G for gaming, the virtual stadium was built utilising the low lag and high speeds made possible by the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network.

On Friday, February 5th, fans can tune in to Twitch and @Verizon on Twitter at 7:00 p.m. ET to watch NFL players, including Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray, Tarik Cohen, Saquon Barkley, Joey Bosa, Ryan Shazier and pro gamers Myth and KittyPlays compete in a variety of games created specifically for the Fortnite Creative stadium. The two livestreams will be hosted by Late Night Hosts, Podcasters and Authors Desus Nice and The Kid Mero.

“With 5G, we are beginning to see the transformation of various industries and the innovation that comes with it,” notes Diego Scotti, CMO, Verizon. “Reimagining live events is one of the best use cases for the power of 5G. During a year like this one, it is a thrill to transform the Super Bowl experience by creating a first-of-its-kind virtual stadium in Fortnite that brings a new level of gaming to life, while at the same time we’re innovating the in-stadium experience.”

Verizon has invested over $80 million dollars to enhance its network to support the Super Bowl. Raymond James Stadium and the surrounding areas received substantial 5G enhancements, including 70 miles of high speed fibre, an upgraded distributed antenna system (DAS), and 281 small cell antennas that will provide coverage at events in and around the stadium as well as Downtown Tampa, Ybor City, and the Tampa Riverwalk. These permanent network enhancements will benefit Tampa residents and visitors for years to come.

The stadium won’t be at its maximum capacity this year, but Verizon’s 5G is there and ready to bring solutions to life when we do return fully. Over the last year, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Edge have been used to develop next gen solutions working with teams and other venues around safety, access, and crowd management. These solutions, when implemented at stadiums and venues around the country, can enable a return to live events.

“We’re excited to bring 5G to Raymond James Stadium, home of Super Bowl LV,” said Kyle Malady, CTO, Verizon. “As the number of arenas and stadiums with Verizon 5G continues to grow, we’re seeing how our technology brings a new dimension to all aspects of the fan experience, from public safety to how fans interact with the action on the field.”