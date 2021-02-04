Report: 64% of Spaniards subscribe to pay-TV

Some 64 per cent of Spaniards are subscribed to a pay-TV or OTT service, according to a report from Asociación para la Investigación de los Medios de Comunicación (AIMC).

The report shows that OTT services are increasingly gaining popularity amongst Spaniards witha 52.3 per cent of those interviewed subscribing to Netflix, HBO and/or Amazon Prime Video. The most widely watched pay-TV services are Movistar and Netflix.

Meanwhile, the CNMC revealed that, as of September 30th 2020, there were 7.96 million pay-TV subscribers, up 15 per cent on the same period the previous year. However, the subscriptions growth did not bring a rise in revenues as pay-TV saw its revenues fall by 2.1 per cent YoY in Q3 2020 to €526.1 million. Fee revenues fell by 3 per cent to €482 million. Low cost promotions and tougher competition in the market are behind the fall.

Movistar leads the market with over 4 million subscribers, down 85,000 customers in a year. Vodafone is second with 1.53 million, 217,000 more than the previous year; Orange is third with 661,000, down 6,000 and Euskaltel with 455,000, up 17,000.

By revenues, according to the CNMC, Movistar also leads the market with €395 million in the third quarter, down 7.7 per cent. Vodafone achieved to increase by 8.5 per cent its revenues to €49.51 million. Orange reached €34 million with a flat growth and Euskaltel increased by 7 per cent its revenues to €9.44 million.