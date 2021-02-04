Survey: Pandemic dampens Super Bowl excitement
February 4, 2021
As this year’s Super Bowl approaches, insights platform DISQO surveyed over 8,000 people in the US to determine plans to watch, excitement levels and interest in brand ads during the game.
Super Bowl LV takes place on February 7th and sees the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansa City Chiefs at the : Raymond James Stadium in Florida. Some 22,500 will be in attendance, around a third of the stadium’s capacity, despite the ongoing pandemic.
Key findings from DISQO include:
- 31.8 per cent of people are less excited about the Super Bowl this year than in previous years due to the pandemic
- Nearly 23 per cent will watch the Super Bowl with a smaller group this year due to the pandemic and 17.3 per cent will watch at home when they would normally go out
- The smallest percentage of people (15.9 per cent) want to see Super Bowl ads discussing social issues, while the vast majority (83.2 per cent) want ads to be funny/entertaining
- 35.1 per cent of consumers want to see ads before the big game, but 84.5 per cent of consumers haven’t come across any Super Bowl ads before the game
- Only 46.8 per cent of people are planning to watch the entirety of the Super Bowl this year
You must be logged in to post a comment Login