Survey: Pandemic dampens Super Bowl excitement

As this year’s Super Bowl approaches, insights platform DISQO surveyed over 8,000 people in the US to determine plans to watch, excitement levels and interest in brand ads during the game.

Super Bowl LV takes place on February 7th and sees the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansa City Chiefs at the : Raymond James Stadium in Florida. Some 22,500 will be in attendance, around a third of the stadium’s capacity, despite the ongoing pandemic.

Key findings from DISQO include: