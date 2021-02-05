BT Sport to air England cricket from West Indies and NZ

BT Sport has announced a host of new exclusive cricket content including England men’s and women’s tours of the West Indies and New Zealand.

BT Sport will also show all men’s and women’s domestic and international cricket in West Indies and New Zealand. BT Sport has already begun broadcasting cricket from New Zealand, including the recent Test series victory over Pakistan that sealed the BLACKCAPS’ place at the top of the ICC Test rankings, and the men’s and women’s Super Smash T20 competitions. The deal includes multiple England tours, starting this year with England women’s tour of New Zealand, New Zealand men’s series against Australia in February and March and Bangladesh men’s visit in March.

Next year, BT Sport will broadcast England men’s tour of the West Indies, which will see Joe Root’s Test side looking for revenge following a 2-1 series defeat in 2019. BT Sport’s rights with the Cricket West Indies extend to all men’s and women’s domestic and international cricket in the Caribbean.

As well as England’s visit in 2022, BT Sport will have a schedule of international cricket from the West Indies in 2021. First up will be Sri Lanka, who they face across all formats in February and March. The West Indies then welcome South Africa, Australia and Pakistan to the Caribbean over the course of June, July and August.

Irish Cricket fans will also be able to see the Men in Green in 2022 as they visit the West Indies for three One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals.

Rachel Knight, Sports Rights Director, BT Sport said; “We want to provide customers with the best sport from across the globe, so we are delighted to add the England men’s and women’s cricket teams to our line up. In addition to some hugely important and enticing Test and T20 International matches over the next 18 months, the new rights in New Zealand and West Indies will see the world’s top cricketers regularly on BT Sport.”