NENT, Viaplay boost football rights in Baltics

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the Nordic streaming company, has secured a variety of football rights for its Viaplay streaming service in the Baltic countries, including the exclusive rights to the FA Cup until 2024.

NENT Group will launch Viaplay in the Baltics on March 9th.

NENT Group has acquired the English Cup-tournaments (FA Cup and Carabao Cup), English Championship football (along with the play-offs) and South American National Team football IWorld Cup qualifiers, as well as all friendlies involving Brazil and Argentina) – which all join the recent announcement of exclusive rights to Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and Bundesliga football.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO, commented: “We are looking forward to launch Viaplay on March 9th and we want to have the strongest sports offer across the Baltic countries. This acquisition of English Cup-football and South American national team football together with our previous announcements of Bundesliga and all European club football gives our viewers a lot of sports. We are looking forward to getting Viaplay launched and continue to strengthen our sports offering.”

Viaplay will launch in the Baltic countries with a single package (including sports) priced at €9.99 per month. NENT Group has already secured the exclusive Baltic rights to Formula 1 motorsport, NHL ice hockey along with all the aforementioned football.